Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.71 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, GOPAX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $244,885.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00399442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.02482088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00147474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000833 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

