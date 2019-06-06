Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Ultra Petroleum Corp Cut by Capital One Financial (UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ultra Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.00 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price objective on Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

UPL opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Ultra Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

In other news, insider David W. Honeyfield acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J. Jay Jr. Stratton acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,587,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 313,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 50.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 372,318 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 208.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.