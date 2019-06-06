Prudential Financial (PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our $115 price target. We expect shares to be largely unchanged following the investor day.””

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after purchasing an additional 164,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

