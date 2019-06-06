ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 351,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,000. Garrison Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $473,000.

RYF stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

