Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $109.99. Approximately 1,151,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 584,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $95,177.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,451.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,571 shares of company stock worth $20,725,501. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.4% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

