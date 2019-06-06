Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,831 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 34,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

