Progress Software (PRGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.78. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. Progress Software’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In other news, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,454.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

