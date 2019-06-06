Private Management Group Inc. Has $478,000 Position in KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331,823 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in KCAP Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in KCAP Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in KCAP Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KCAP Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

KCAP stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. KCAP Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KCAP Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Management Group Inc. Has $478,000 Position in KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/private-management-group-inc-has-478000-position-in-kcap-financial-inc-kcap.html.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.