Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of BMV:BIL opened at $91.46 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

