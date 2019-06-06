Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 442,844 Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,619,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Colfax worth $226,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Colfax by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Colfax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $309,040.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,679.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Colfax’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

