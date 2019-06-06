PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PPH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,905 ($24.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.69 million and a PE ratio of 21.19. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

