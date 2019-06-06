Po.et Market Cap Reaches $15.83 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $181,855.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00403803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.02484099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00149666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, OKEx, COSS and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

