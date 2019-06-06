PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 95,605 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 8,977.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,737,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,458,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,388,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 376,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.66.

NYSE ITGR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

