Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter valued at $26,004,000. Consulta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter valued at $20,660,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after buying an additional 782,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,111,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 741,846 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.5% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,844,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 665,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAH opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

