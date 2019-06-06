Pivotal Software (PVTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of PVTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 136,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,947. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

PVTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 75,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $1,502,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,094.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

