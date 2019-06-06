Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Tecnoglass Inc has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $300.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/pinnacle-associates-ltd-purchases-new-holdings-in-tecnoglass-inc-tgls.html.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.