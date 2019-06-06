Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $210,000 in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,254,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STI stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

