Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $742,803.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $742,803.00 and $459.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.01871863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006630 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000937 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 433,016,024 coins and its circulating supply is 407,755,588 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

