Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.47.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

