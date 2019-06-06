Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,224 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

