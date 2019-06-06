Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

