Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPMF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

