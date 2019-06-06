Perspecta (PRSP) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 1,148,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,130. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,675 shares of company stock worth $551,677.

