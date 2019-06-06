PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,845. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

