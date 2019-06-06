Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458.57 ($5.99).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

