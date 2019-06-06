Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) SVP Sells $757,690.72 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCTY opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.92. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

