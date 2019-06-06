Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) SVP Sells $757,690.72 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCTY opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.92. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $103.80.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
See Also: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.