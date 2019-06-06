Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,793,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 244,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $73,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 112,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 64,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

