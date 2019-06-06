ParkinGo Trading Down 12.5% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $110,667.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00008732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00079006 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00184900 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007009 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,477,559 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

