Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $20.96 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $122,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $108,871,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,972,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $25.96 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

