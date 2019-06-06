Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $19.93 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (EPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,258 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,506 shares of company stock worth $500,937. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 42.63% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

