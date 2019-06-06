Palace Capital (PCA) Posts Earnings Results

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.30 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PCA opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The stock has a market cap of $126.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Palace Capital news, insider Anthony C. Dove sold 6,800 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £18,292 ($23,901.74).

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

