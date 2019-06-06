PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 2,615,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,283,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,535,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $14,626,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

