PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,912,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,664,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,929,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.