PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $172,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,549,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

