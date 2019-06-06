Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MDC Partners by 204.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MDC Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDCA stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MDC Partners had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Desiree G. Rogers bought 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Marie O’donovan bought 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $59,023.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,484 shares of company stock worth $181,104. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

