OWNDATA (OWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $930,430.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $930,430.00 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00570322 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00045272 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

