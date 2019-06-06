Ormat Technologies (ORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.79

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

