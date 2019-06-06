OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $401.34 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,293 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $401,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,284,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,169,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,523,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

