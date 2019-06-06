Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.47 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 449.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $15,308,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $99,235,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,468,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 501,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.47 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-has-3-47-million-position-in-thomson-reuters-corp-tri.html.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.