O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,548 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $19,759,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $13,322,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $14,306,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Providence Service by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $367.82 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%.
The Providence Service Company Profile
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).
Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.