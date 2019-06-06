O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,548 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $19,759,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $13,322,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $14,306,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Providence Service by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of PRSC opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $367.82 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-sells-8548-shares-of-the-providence-service-co-prsc.html.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.