NuShares Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $10,565.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005891 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

