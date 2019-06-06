NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $480,000 Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,954,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,970,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $124,108.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:IDTI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

