Nucor (NUE) PT Lowered to $59.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Nucor by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 561,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

