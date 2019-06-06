Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.81 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,665 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 259,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,394 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,173,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $183.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

