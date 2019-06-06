Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 345 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

Shares of ORLY opened at $379.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $270.97 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 34,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $12,766,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,052. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

