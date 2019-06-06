Northern Trust Corp Has $693.29 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $693,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 18,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 19,784.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.05. 162,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,857. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,163. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.87.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

