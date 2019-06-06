Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Pentair by 4,419.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 197,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 193,357 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Pentair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

