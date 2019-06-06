Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Macerich Co (MAC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Macerich were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 163.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 207,715 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 434,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 369,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.84. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 270,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,083.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

