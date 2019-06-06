Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $43.75 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

