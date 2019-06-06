Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $154,438.00 and approximately $1,569.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 470.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 127,115,745 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

